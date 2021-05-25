West Indies’ Marquino Mindley tests positive for COVID-19

BARBADOS: Jamaica seamer Marquino Mindley, who had been picked in West Indies’ 30-man squad for the high-performance training camp in St Lucia, ahead of the home Test series against South Africa, has tested positive for COVID-19. The 26-year old, who is currently asymptomatic, will isolate himself in his hotel room under the supervision of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) medical team until he returns back-to-back negative results. All the other members of the camp, including the coaches, were re-tested and returned negative tests, with training being called off for the weekend. The three-week long camp had gotten underway on May 16 in a bio-secure environment and will now resume on May 25 with the players set to train in smaller groups at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia. “CWI continues to work with all the regional governments and CARPHA (Caribbean Public Health Agency) to encourage and assist all squad members to get vaccinated, the board said in a statement. To date, 43 members of West Indies Men’s playing and coaching staff have received vaccination doses.”













