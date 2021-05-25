Chinese artist creates animals and mushroom-headed figures out of wool felt

Using a long needle, Chinese artist Yin Yue diligently pokes a piece of wool onto a pink-purple elephant made out of wool felt in her studio in Beijing. She stumbled onto wool felt art about a decade ago, and has turned it into a career. Her current exhibition at an art centre in Beijing features mushroom-headed figures sitting on chairs, as if posing for a family portrait. “I came across pictures about wool felt art online by chance. I was very interested in this kind of material so I did some research and started to try to make something,” said the 31-year-old Yin. “At first it was just a little hobby. I wouldn’t have thought that I would do it as a profession. “The elephant, which is the size of a small child and depicted in a foetal position, has a special meaning for her. She began working on it while pregnant with her son, who is now five months old.













