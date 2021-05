The Billboard Music Awards 2021 began at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles with Nick Jonas as the host on Sunday. The Weeknd – who led the pack with a staggering 16 nominations – took home seven awards. Kathryn Hahn, Priyanka Chopra, Cynthia Erivo and Henry Golding and many others were picked as presenters. The Weeknd, BTS, Marshmello x Jonas Brothers and Pink amongst several others enthralled the music lovers with their performances.