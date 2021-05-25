Single curriculum for grade 1-5 across country from August

Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram on Monday told the National Assembly that under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, single national curriculum for grade 1 to 5 will be implemented across country from August 2021.

Replying to various supplementary questions during question hour, she said that all the federating units have been taken on board in preparing the single curriculum. Model textbooks have been developed for these classes and the provinces were asked to adopt these books or develop their own as per these textbooks, she added.

She said in the second phase, the single curriculum for Grade 6 to 8 would be implemented from next academic year, while for Grade 9 to 12 be implemented from academic year 2023-24. She said the single curriculum is aimed at providing equal learning opportunities to all classes of people, besides, ensuring national harmony and cohesion to build one nation. To another question, she said the Federal Directorate of Education has initiated to execute two projects with a vision to integrate technology in public sector education. These projects include ‘Pilot Project for Blended E-Learning in 200 Classrooms of Federal Capital’ and ‘Pilot project for STEM Teaching Grade’.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly passed two government bills on Monday and extended the Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 for a further period of 120 days with effect from June 11, 2021.

Moved by Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education & Professional Training Wajiha Akram, the House passed the PAF Air War College Institute Bill, 2021. The bill aims at reorganizing the Pakistan Air Force War College as a degree awarding institute.

Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali moved the Pakistan Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2020 aimed at amending the Pakistan Arms Ordinance, 1965, to the extent of Islamabad Capital Territory. The bill was also passed by the House after clause-by-clause reading. Besides, the Annual Report 2020 of the Election Commission of Pakistan was laid before the National Assembly. The House adopted a resolution to extend the Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 202 for a further period of 120 days with effect from June 11, 2021. The resolution was tabled by Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan informed the National Assembly that it had been decided, in principle, to grant technical allowance to the registered engineers of departments and ministries of federal government, as admissible in the provinces. Responding to a calling attention notice by Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood, Gul Zafar Khan, Jawad Hussian and others regarding non-payment of technical allowance/engineering allowance to the registered engineers, the minister said that a summary would be sent to the finance ministry after completion of procedural formalities.

He said the technical allowance would be 1.5 per cent of basic salary and added Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has been assigned the task to compile data of engineers, working in various departments and entities of the federal government.

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Monday apprised the National Assembly that master plan is Islamabad was about to be finalized, adding that vertical limit of the buildings in various areas has been abolished to save agricultural land.

Parliamentary Secretary for Aviation Division Jamil Ahmed Khan on Monday apprised the National Assembly that three new airline companies have approached Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to start domestic flight operations.

Replying to various questions during question hour, the Parliamentary Secretary said M/s North Air has been issued Tourism Promotion and Regional Integration (Passenger & Cargo) license. Presently, the company was in process to acquire Air Operating Certificate (AOC) from CAA, he said.

He said M/s Fly Jinnah Services Regular Public Transport (RPT) License case has been submitted to the federal cabinet for approval.

The company would induct A-320 airbus and would start operations after obtaining AOC from CAA.

Similarly, he said M/s Q Airways has also applied for RPT license. The case has been referred to Ministry of Interior for security clearance. He said both North Air and Fly Jinnah were Pakistani origin companies.