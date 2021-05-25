Imran Khan trying to cover up economic disaster with lies: Bilawal

Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said that Imran Khan is trying to cover up the economic catastrophe with persistent lies as marketing of chickens, eggs and buffaloes cannot improve the country’s economy. A statement issued by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari states that Imran Khan’s government used the old census data to depict higher per capita income. As long as there are experiments like Imran Khan in the country, Pakistan cannot make progress. Reminding the premier of his promises, Bilawal recalled that Imran Khan had claimed to fix the national economy in 90 days but today it is 1011th day and still there is no economic recovery. PPP Chairman said that Imran Khan failed to fulfill any of the promises he made with the people. An increase of 53% in the import bill of food commodities in an agricultural country is a slap on the economic performance of the government, he added.













