Five injured in Quetta blast

At least five people got injured in an explosion on Qambrani Road in the provincial capital on Monday. A large number of law enforcers cordoned off the area after the explosion and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals. The nature of the explosion was being ascertained by investigative authorities till filing of this report. This is the second explosion in Balochistan within a week. Earlier on May 21, at least seven people, including three leaders of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Nazaryati, were killed and 14 others injured in an explosion in Chaman, Qila Abdullah district.

Police officials said that the blast took place in the Boghara Chowk area of the border town after the conclusion of the Palestine solidarity rally staged by the JUI-N to condemn the Israeli aggression against the oppressed Palestinians in Gaza. Official sources said a motorcycle rigged with an improvised explosive device was parked near the venue of the rally and detonated when Maulana Luni was leaving along with other party leaders and workers.