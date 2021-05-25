Pakistan High Commission in London attacked by Afghan protesters

A group of Afghan protesters staged a demonstration outside of the building of the Pakistan High Commission in London, a private TV channel repported on Monday.

Some of the protesters pelted stones and threw water bottles at the building despite the presence of the police at the site.

A protest was simultaneously held outside of Qatar’s London embassy against Qatar’s involvement in the ongoing Afghan peace process but the protest there remained peaceful. Footage of the protest shows several demonstrators throwing objects at Pakistan High Commission’s premises, located in the Lowndes Square, Knightsbridge while chanting slogans. The police could be seen trying to stop the protesters from entering the building.