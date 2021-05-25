CM announces Rs 5.12 billion development package for Narowal

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar announced a special development package of 5.12 billion rupees during his visit to Narowal on Monday and laid the foundation stone of three projects under the second phase of the Naya Pakistan Manzalian Asan Program. He also visited the corona vaccination centre and inspected the jail during the visit.

Talking to the media, the CM said the expansion of three roads of 17 kilometres length has been started with an amount of Rs 23.13 crore. Similarly, 5.12 billion rupees will be spent on 39 different projects adding that supply and drainage of water, roads and other projects will be completed in Zafarwal and Shakargarh with 84 crore rupees. 1.70 billion rupees will be spent on the construction of 33-kilometres long Narowal-Zafarwal road and Syed Chiragh Shah Bypass, he added.

Meanwhile, 18.80 crore rupees will be spent on the up-gradation of schools and 38-kilometre long Narowal-Muridke road will be built through public-private partnership mode with an amount of Rs2.40 billion, he said. Punjab government has approached the federal government to include linkage of Narowal and Narang Mandi with Lahore-Sialkot motorway in its PSDP, he added. This project will be completed with 25.34 billion, he further said. Meanwhile, the CM said 10.35 billion are being spent on 111 ongoing schemes. Shakargarh to Zafarwal and Kartarpur to Darbar Sahib roads’ improvement projects will be completed with 1.16 billion rupees. Work is in progress on 29 additional projects of roads’ repair and expansion in Narowal, he added. 80 percent of work on up-gradation of Zafarwal BHU to THQ hospital has been completed with 21.35 crore rupees. 75 per cent work of the public park has also been completed in Zafarwal, he added. Five projects including supply and drainage of water and tough tiles are underway in different areas with 24 crore rupees under the Narowal-Zafarwal city package.

Similarly, a police station is being constructed in Narowal with 11.5 crore rupees and 16 crore rupees has been spent on the provision of missing facilities in 57 Narowal schools, he added. 15 Dahi Markaz-e-Maal have been established in Narowal and rescue 1122 service is also started in Kartarpur. He continued that 17 schemes are completed with 50 crore rupees in the local government and community development sector. Meanwhile, 31 schemes are under completion and work will also be started on additional 34 schemes, he said. 116 schemes have been completed under the Punjab Municipal Services Program with 15 crore rupees and work is in progress on the local government’s ADP with an amount of Rs35 crore, he added. To a question, he said the number of vaccination centres has been increased to expedite the process adding that more vaccination centres will be established by the government.

He disclosed that every citizen will have a sehat insaf card in Punjab by the end of this year for free, quality treatment adding that the universal health coverage program will be inaugurated from Layyah on 26 May. Similarly, the kisan card program has also been launched and the Punjab government has achieved its wheat procurement target, as well. 22 thousand schools are being upgraded and the tax collection target has been achieved in the current fiscal year despite unusual circumstances due to the corona pandemic, he said. Punjab government’s performance is better than others, he added. To another question, he said the government wants to introduce a local bodies system in Punjab at the earliest as it seeks to resolve public problems at the grassroots through local bodies institutions. Development was limited to certain cities in the past but composite development has been ensured by the incumbent government through a separate development package for every city, he stressed.

CM Usman Buzdar laid the foundation stone of three development projects under the second phase of the Naya Pakistan Manzalian Asan Program. 17 kilometres long roads will be constructed with 23 crore rupees. A 5.25-kilometres long link road from Sharif Chowk to Madian Chowk via Shahpur will be built with an amount of 6.74 crore rupees. A 6.5-kilometres long road from Ghummarwala to Lasser Kalan will be built with an amount of 9.12 crore rupees and 5.12 kilometres long Rabia Morr to Jamwal road will be built with an amount of 7.25 crore rupees, he said. This will facilitate the local people, he added.

CM Usman Buzdar also inspected the corona vaccination centre at DHQ Hospital Narowal and spoke to the visitors and appreciated the work done by the health workers. The people appreciated the standard of facilities as best arrangements are made. The attendants also thanked the CM for the best arrangements made for the vaccination. The CM said five corona vaccination centres have been set up in Narowal. Auqaf Minister Syed Saeed ul Hassan Shah, PTI ticket holder Abrar ul Haq and others were present.

CM Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to district jail Narowal and inspected various barracks. He inquired the prisoners about the standard of facilities and directed them to further improve the arrangements. Some prisoners apprised the CM about the delay in cases.

The CM issued instructions to his staff to present the issue at the relevant forum adding that facilities be provided to the detainees according to the law.

CM Usman Buzdar held meetings with parliamentarians, PTI ticket holders and office-bearers. He issued directions for the solution of problems of the area adding that Narowal has been moved on the road of development and prosperity. A separate development package has been designed for every district to ensure composite development and the government will leave the durable signs of genuine development at the grassroots. Only lip service was done in the past but the incumbent government has practically performed, he said. The parliamentarians have been consulted in the formulation of development schemes and new vehicles have been given to the police while setting up Dahi Markaz-e-Maal at the level of Qanoongoi, he added. Similarly, 40 mobile van centres have also been added to provide revenue related services at the doorsteps of the people. The CM also announced to start recruitments against vacant posts throughout the province adding that coordination committees will be constituted in divisions and districts. The party workers including Ibrar ul Haq thanked the CM for delivering the best performance in the province and welcomed the best development package for the district. On the complaint of Ibrar ul Haq, the CM directed the CMIT to hold an inquiry of the Narowal-Muridke road project and submit a report to his office.

CM Usman Buzdar also inaugurated Pharma-D (Pharmacy) College under Sahara for Life Trust at Sughra Shafi Medical Complex in Narowal. He inspected various sections and appreciated the healing of the wounded and needy. Meanwhile, the Punjab government is giving special attention to the provision of necessary facilities in hospitals and every citizen will enjoy a free treatment by the end of this year, concluded the CM. Auqaf Minister Syed Saeed ul Hassan Shah, Ibrar ul Haq, Commissioner, DC and members of the administration were also present.