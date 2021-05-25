CanSino vaccine to be available for citizens by end of May

The Ministry of National Health Services said the first batch of China’s single-dose CanSino Covid-19 vaccine would be available for administration to the citizens by the end of this month after thorough rigorous quality control checks. According to an official of the ministry, the first batch of bulk CanSino vaccine is being processed at the National Institute of Health’s plant, which was set up for this purpose last month, and a specially trained team is working on it. He said due to the agreement on technology transfer, the National Institute of Health would be able to produce three million doses per month which would significantly reduce the country’s dependence on other countries.













