PTI believes in freedom of press: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that media freedom is one of the most important pillars of democracy and the PTI government has tabled the ‘Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill 2021’, in the National Assembly.

Talking to the media while inaugurating the corona vaccination centre for the journalist community at the Rawalpindi Press Club, she said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Punjab government was taking practical steps for the welfare of the journalist community and accelerating the vaccination process to eradicate Covid-19 all over Punjab.

The SACM informed that the vaccination of journalists has been started in Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Sahiwal and Rawalpindi district while it would be carried out at all 36 districts of the province.

Dr Firdous said the country’s economy was moving forward on the right path and our major crops achieved record production. She said that wheat production has increased by 8.1 per cent while sugarcane has also witnessed an increase of 22 per cent this year.

Dr Firfous said that a 25 % special allowance would be given to provincial employees from June as the government was committed to providing maximum facilities to the people with available resources.

Commenting on the oath-taking of Chaudary Nisar Ali Khan, she said there is no threat to Chief Minister Punjab or PTI government due to the entry of Ch Nisar in the provincial assembly, adding a new group would emerge from within PML N in the assembly.

Answering a query, she reiterated there was no political victimization in the country as Prime Minister Imran Khan believed in indiscriminate and across the board accountability according to the law.