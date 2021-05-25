FM expects UNSC to take decision on Palestine issue

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will no longer fudge the Palestine issue and they would have to take a decision over it.

In an interview with the TRT World, Turkish TV channel, the foreign minister said: “The UNSC will no longer be in a position to fudge the issue, they would have to take a decision. People who believe in fundamental rights, must speak up. They cannot sit on the fence anymore because enough is enough.”

About the recent situation in Palestine, he said the people who had been silent, and had been sitting on the fence, were jolted to react after witnessing the grim situation in Palestine.

Nobody expected that from 27th of Ramadan, things would take such a shape that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) would be galvanized into action, the Arab League would be galvanized and the NAM would be mobilized. They never saw such a reaction, he added.

The foreign minister said such developments resulted in an unprecedented emergency session of the UN General Assembly that took place over the Palestine situation.

Responding to a question regarding diplomatic efforts of Pakistan, he replied that the first thing they wanted to secure was the ceasefire.