UoG partners with Turkey in researchers’ training

An international training workshop on research article writing which was organized by Turkey in collaboration with two Pakistani universities – the University of Gujrat and the University of Sargodha – concluded here on Sunday.

“We strongly believe that collaboration among institutions, especially at the international level, is always of great significance,” UoG Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Shabbar Atiq said, emphasizing the need for more collaboration and cooperation among the universities and institutions at the international level for the promotion of research.

The two-day international training workshop titled, ‘Research Article Writing Workshop’, was organized by Turkey’s The Englishers LLL in collaboration with the UoG and the UoS.

Dr Shabbar Atiq lauded the efforts of the organizers, The Englishers LLL, the UoG’s Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) and the Centre for Languages and Translation Studies (CeLTS) for the successful organization of the workshop.

Among the resource persons were Dr Sarwet Rasul, chairperson department of English, Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi; Dr Ivan Eubanks, (interim) dean of Business & Finance and director of UCCI TV; Dr Antonio Taglialatela, researcher English Linguistics and Translation; and Dr Lance Cummings, associate professor of English.

The topics covered in the training were: Introduction & Conclusion; Literature Review & Referencing; Research Methodology; and Data Analysis & Discussion.

Student researchers and scholars from 35 countries, including Pakistan, England, Italy and the United Kingdom, participated in the training.