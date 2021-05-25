Omar for timely completion of Gwadar expressway, Indus highway

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan has directed the authorities concerned to timely complete the ongoing Gwadar Expressway and Indus Highway projects.

The minister issued these directions while chairing a meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Foreign-Funded Projects on Monday.

The NCC reviewed the progress of 15 roads and transport projects and five ongoing projects of finance and revenue. The five projects of the finance and revenue sector would be completed at a cost of Rs1.3 billion in partnership with World Bank (WB) and Asian Development Bank (ADB), the meeting was told.

The minister directed all the stakeholders to resolve bottlenecks and expedite implementation.

The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh, secretary EAD and representatives of relevant stakeholders including officials of communications, NHA, finance division, FBR, SBP, NAPHDA and provincial governments.

Gwadar East Bay Expressway is a municipal expressway currently under construction in Gwadar. The six-lane expressway was initially planned to be complete by 2018 but has been delayed to Oct 2020. It will connect Gwadar Port to the Makran Coastal Highway.