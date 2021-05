KARACHI: The exchange rate witnessed some fluctuation during the first day of the week on Monday but it remained in favour of the dollar which closed with the 34-paisa gain in the interbank market.

The market saw the dollar reaching as high as Rs153.70 in intraday trade at closing 14, compared to Friday’s value of Rs Rs153.36.

Currency dealers said the State Bank of Pakistan has strong controls that prevent the market from crossing the untold and unseen red line. The local currency became weaker as the dollars outflow from the country suddenly increased as foreigners started liquidating their positions in both the domestic bonds and equity markets.