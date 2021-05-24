Subsidy on pesticides for paddy growers

FAISALABAD: The Punjab Agriculture department will provide subsidy on pesticides to paddy growers in three districts of the division under Prime Minister’s agriculture emergency programme.

Director Agriculture Ch Abdul Hameed said here on Monday that subsidy would be provided to registered farmers for eradication of different sorts of weeds in the fields in three districts including Faisalabad, Jhang and Chiniot in the Faisalabad division on first come first served basis. He directed the farmers to verify the vouchers attached with bags or bottles (packing) before buying pesticides from nearby dealers as subsidy would be provided only on those bottles and bags which would have attached vouchers. He added that farmers could contact officers concerned of agriculture extension department for their registration.