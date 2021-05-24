Govt releases Rs707.783m funds for aviation sector projects in 11 months

ISLAMABAD: The government has released so far funds amounting to Rs 707.783 million, during the current fiscal year, to execute around 15 aviation sector projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2020-21).

According to the official data as of May 21, an amount of Rs707.783 million has been released against the revised allocation of Rs 930.879 million for the timely and smooth execution of the projects. As per the initial PSDP allocation details, an amount of Rs 61.923 million had been earmarked for the construction of a double-storey ladies hostel andbarrack with the provision of a third storey along with mess, recreation hall and allied facilities at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

Similarly, Rs 90 million were meant for the construction of a double-storey barrack with the provision of a third storey for corporal to inspectors and assistant director along with separate mess and allied facilities recreation hall at Quetta airport. Funds amounting to Rs 50 million and Rs 69.756 million had been reserved for construction of the Airport Security Force (ASF) Camp at Islamabad International Airport and building barrack accommodation for ASF personnel along with mess and allied facilities respectively. While Rs 20 million had been kept for construction of barrack accommodation for ASF personnel along with mess and allied facilities at Chitral airport, Rs 65 million for construction of double-storey barracks for ASF at Faisalabad Airport, Rs 21.280 million for construction of double-storey Director South Secretariat offices along with allied facilities adjacent to HQs ASF Karachi, Rs 100 million for construction of rainwater harvesting Kasana Dam, Rs 63.553 million to construct triple storey living accommodation for ASF personnel at Lahore Airport and Rs 99.367 million for construction of triple storey living barrack for ASF personnel along with mess, recreation hall at Multan airport.

An amount of Rs 55 million had been allocated for installation of weather surveillance radar at Karachi, whereas Rs 55 million would be utilised for installation of weather surveillance radar at Multan, Rs 519 million for the New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) project, Rs 41 million for Reverse Linkage Project Between Pakistan Meteorological Department and Marmara Research Centre, Turkey and Rs10 million for upgradation of ASF Academy, Karachi.