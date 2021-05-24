Sri Lankan players allowed to fly in by CAA

On Sunday, Civil Aviation Association (CAA) granted permission to Sri Lankan players to come to Pakistan for the remaining PSL matches as requested by the PCB.

Earlier the PCB had requested the CAA to let players in from the C-Category countries during the third wave of Covid-19.

Director Irfan Sabir issued a notification of lifting the ban on 10 Lankan players.

The Lanka players would reach Karachi by a special Qatar Airways flight and would be bound to follow all the SOPs put in place by the Pakistani government. Later they would head to Lahore, from where they would be flying to UAE on 26th March by a chartered flight for the remainder of the PSL.