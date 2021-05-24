School’s reopening vulnerable to Covid-19 situation: Shafqat

The government is concerned about the widespread Covis-19 outbreak in the country, and will be further carrying out a detailed reassessment on the current situation before opening up all educational institutes; said Shafqat Mehmood.

“We’re facing a lot of pressure on both sides… private school unions want us to reopen the campuses, and people are worried about their kids’ welfare,” he said. Closing schools was a “tough call,” according to the federal minister, because schooling had suffered greatly during the pandemic, especially among younger children’s education. “However, we priorities student welfare”- says federal minister education.

Shafqat Mehmood further added that in case the Covid-19 situation worsens and the rate of cases reported increases in the Pakistan, unfortunately the Government will have to enforce a strict lockdown across the country.

Imran Khan, however believes that imposing a lockdown will mainly affect the poor, while the upper class will remain non effected. The National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) will address Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s suggestion to enact a full two-week lockdown, according to Mehmood. Although the Prime Minister had earlier rejected the recommendation to enact a two week “full lockdown” in Sindh.

In response to CM Shah’s remarks, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also stated Pakistan could not afford a full shutdown, adding that such a move would have a negative effect on daily wage earners across the region.