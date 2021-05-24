Pakistan-Afghanistan cricket series likely to take place in UAE

LAHORE: Afghanistan is likely to host Pakistan for an upcoming white-ball series to be held in the United Arab Emirates. The cricket boards of the two countries are discussing the series, which is schedule to take place in August and September this year. The series, which will include three one-day internationals and an equal number of Twenty20s, will take place after Pakistan return from their tour of the West Indies. Pakistan will host the New Zealand cricket team for a series in September. In February this year, Afghanistan cricket team member Mohammad Nabi said PM Imran Khan had promised to allow a cricket series to take place between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Nabi had revealed details of his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that the premier promised a cricket series between Afghanistan and Pakistan in the days to come.

According to Nabi, his meeting with the Prime Minister was an ‘exciting’ one. “Meeting Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was exciting. We had lunch & had a photoshoot with him,” he was quoted as saying. “We asked him to give Afghanistan a series with Pakistan and he has promised that. We enjoyed that meeting and discussed some cricket things with him,” added the cricketer.

The PCB had earlier announced that the men’s national cricket team will tour West Indies and are scheduled to play two Tests and five T20 internationals from July 21 to August 24. The tour, which will take place following the conclusion of an upcoming ODI and T20I series in England, will commence with back-to-back T20Is in Barbados on July 27 and 28, before action will move to Guyana for the July 31 and August 1 back-to-back T20Is, and the series finale on August 3. After a two-day practice match on August 6-7 in Guyana, the side will move to Jamaica, where two Tests will be hosted at the Sabina Park stadium from August 12-16 and August 20-24. The two countries decided to scrap one Test match in the series and instead, include two T20Is in its place.