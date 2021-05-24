CTI to provide all facilities to carpet manufacturers under one roof

In view of increasing demand for Pakistan’s handmade carpets, it has been decided to extend measures under the Carpet Training Institute (CTI) to facilitate small exporters in all fields of manufacture under one roof. Speaking to the visiting delegation at his office here on Sunday, Chairperson CTI Pervez Hanif said that due to the low level of carpet exports, skilled people were attracted to other fields. ‘Despite the increasing demand for Pakistan’s handmade carpets, our industry is facing a shortage of skilled workers,” he added. He said that we are trying to acquire land from the platform of Carpet Training Institute and to address the problem of shortage of skilled workers under one roof all facilities of preparation including washing, finishing and bureau service have also been provided. “This will make it easier for exporters to prepare their orders,” he added.













