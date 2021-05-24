FEBR for addressing double taxation issue through provincial, federal laws integration

The Friends of Economic and Business Reforms (FEBR) President Kashif Anwar has called for addressing the issue of double taxation through integration of provincial and federal government laws and harmonization of FBR and Punjab Revenue Authority, besides reforming the taxation system with the consultation of real stakeholders, as only 30% of the total sales tax return filers are paying taxes while 70% of the filers have paid nil tax during the current fiscal year.

Kashif Anwar, the former LCCI Vice President, urged the authorities to introduce new tax incentives and extend the period of existing ones for attracting new foreign direct investments in line with the potential of the country. With a view to wipe out corruption there needs to develop local software and Apps with simplified system in Urdu so that interaction of human resource should be reduced, he suggested.

He suggested that taxes should be charged one time by any provincial or federal government, as provinces levy same kind of tax which the federal government has already imposed, escalating the cost of production and discouraging the registered manufacturers. He called for harmonization of Sales Tax and Income Tax laws, getting rid of conflicting provisions, suggesting enhancing tax base by automation. He demanded the government to improve tax structure so that business and investment could flourish in the country, as the existing tax structure discourages investment. He requested the government to focus on reducing tax rates and expanding tax base by bringing all exempted sectors into the tax net.