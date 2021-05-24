Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate daughter’s graduation

Carys Douglas is a high school graduate! The 18-year-old daughter of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones was joined by both her parents and brother Dylan Douglas for a sweet family photo celebrating her milestone academic achievement.

Alongside a post featuring the family of four (and a silly snap of Dylan, 20, carrying his sister), Douglas, 76, wrote on Friday, “Congratulations to Carys and the entire class of 2021! Your Mom and I are so proud of you!”

“We love you so much and we are so excited for your future as the best is yet to come!” the Ant-Man actor continued, signing off his caption, “?? Dad.”

Zeta-Jones, 51, shared a similar set of photos, along with the caption, “Carys!!! What a proud day as our daughter Carys graduates with honors for her International Baccalaureate! You rock and we love you. ??????????

Carys turned 18 in April, receiving a sweet tribute from her famous mom in honor of the age-milestone occasion.

“Happy 18th Birthday Carys Zeta! You are everything, and everything is you,” Zeta-Jones wrote in the caption. “Thank you for the joy you bring me. At 5 am this morning, you texted me to thank me, for giving birth to you. That’s the kind of woman you are. Kind.”

“Your wisdom out numbers your years,” the proud mom continued. “Your beauty is deep and your heart is big enough to love and envelop the world, your sense of humor … very important … is insurmountable. I could go on.”

Zeta-Jones cheekily added, “Your Japanese needs some work, but that’s doable. I love you angel. Mama.”

That same month, the Oscar-winning actress opened up on the 3rd hour of the Today show about how she believes her children could follow in their parents footsteps and take up acting themselves in the future.