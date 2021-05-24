Leonardo DiCaprio announces £30m pledge to ‘rewild’ Galapagos Islands

Leonardo DiCaprio has announced a 43 million dollar (£30.2 million) commitment to “rewild” the Galapagos Islands. The initiative is in partnership with Re:wild, a conservation charity that DiCaprio is a part of, and will see efforts made to help endangered animals in the Galapagos and protect the island’s wildlife. It has a number of supporting partners from a range of environmental organisations, including Galapagos National Park Directorate, Ecuador’s ministry of environment and water, and the Charles Darwin Foundation. The pledge will fund efforts to restore Floreana Island and reintroduce 13 locally extinct species, including the Floreana mockingbird, the first mockingbird described by Charles Darwin. The actor also praised the work of Paula A Castano, from organisation Island Conservation, who took over DiCaprio’s Instagram and Twitter accounts on Monday to share information on her team’s rewilding efforts.













