Farrukh condemns terrorists’ firing on Pak post in N-Waziristan

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has strongly condemned the terrorists’ across the border firing on a Pakistan Army post in the North Waziristan area. The minister, in a statement, said Pakistan Army’s befitting response to the terrorists’ firing, from inside Afghanistan across the international border, was inevitable.

“The entire nation is standing with the country’s armed forces in the fight against terrorism,” he said.

Farrukh Habib prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of the ranks of the martyr, who received bullet injury and embraced Shahadat the other day, and patience for the family members.