Covid-19 positivity ratio falls to 4.96pc with 62,620 active cases

Pakistan’s coronavirus cases have surpassed the grim milestone of 900,000 after 3,084 new infections emerged during the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Sunday.

According to the NCOC, the Covid-19 claimed the lives of 74 more people across the country over the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 20,251.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus positivity rate in Pakistan stood at 4.46 percent with 62,620 active cases across the country. In a positive sign, 3,826 more people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours, pushing the number of those recovering to 817,681. There are 4,392 infected patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country.

So far, Punjab has reported 333,971 Covid-19 cases, Sindh 308,118, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 129,413, Islamabad 80,312, Balochistan 24,517, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 18,739 and Gilgit Baltistan 5,482.

Sindh reported at least 1,529 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 309,630.

According to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, 11 more patients succumbed to the deadly virus as the death toll jumped to 4,920. As many as 599 patients recovered overnight, taking the total to 281,596.

At least 914 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Punjab during the past 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 333,971. According to the Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Care Department, at least 29 more patients succumbed to the pandemic as the total death count reached 9,768.

The department added that at least 300,439 patients had recovered from the deadly virus as of yet, with 1,643 people recovered in the past 24 hours.