Bahrain lifts ban on Pakistani flights

Bahrain on Sunday permitted flights from Pakistan easing the previous travel ban on the entry of Pakistani passengers to Bahrain due to a surge of coronavirus cases. In a fresh and revised travel ban list, Bahrain has eased the travel restrictions on Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal. Passengers coming to Bahrain are required to submit a negative Covid-19 test report prior 48 hours. As per new rules, passengers will have to stay in Bahrain’s government-sanctioned hotels or private residences for 10 days. Passengers travelling from Pakistan to Bahrain must submit proof of hotel booking and residence permit before boarding. Bahraini nationals, work visa holders, airline crew and military personnel will be exempted.













