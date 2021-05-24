Govt committed to hitting looters hard: Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill has said that the government is committed to hitting the looters and plunderers hard and Shehbaz Sharif will not be allowed to skip the process.

Talking to the media here on Sunday, he said that Nawaz Sharif staged a drama to bypass the law but now he stands exposed that his motive was not treatment in England but to save his skin from the rule of law.

He said that Shehbaz Sharif was guarantor of Nawaz Sharif and now the government has decided that he would not be allowed to flee Pakistan in any case. The motive of Shehbaz Sharif is also to save himself from the spectra of accountability.

Responding to a question as to why Nawaz Sharif is not being brought back to Pakistan through Interpol, he said that we have already started working on it. He said Nasir Butt was staging a drama to malign Britain that people living there were not safe.

He said that this family was in the habit of bringing bad names to the benefactors and supporters. If they (Nawaz Sharif, etc.) feel themselves insecure in London, we will provide them excellent security in Pakistani jail. The nation voted him (Nawaz Sharif) to power but he gave them the gift of price-hike and heavy burden of foreign loans. Similarly, he was once a blue-eyed personality of the establishment, but now he is opposing it tooth and nail, he added.

Gill made a humble appeal to the UK through Pakistani embassy that Nawaz Sharif would bring a bad name for that country and its tourism industry might face a decline as Nawaz Sharif was projecting that London was an unsafe place.