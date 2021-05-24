Second day of lockdown in Karachi sees businesses, markets closed

Another day of the lockdown in the city continued on Sunday and markets and businesses remained closed as the positivity rate of the metropolis spiked.

A similar weekend lockdown has also been imposed in Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and several other cities.

Earlier on Saturday, the provincial government extended coronavirus related restrictions for another two weeks.

The Anti-coronavirus Task Force, under the chair of Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, also decided to extend closure of schools and other educational institutions till June 6.

The meeting also agreed to reduce market hours to 6pm while keeping all recreational spots including sea view and parks closed for another 14 days.