Director at GCU protests on unlawful act of Vice Chancellor

On Thursday, Government College University, Lahore’s registrar office issued the order of the posting of new Director of Institute of Industrial Biotechnology (IIB) in place of “on duty” Prof. Dr. Hamid Mukhtar, whereas the tenure of Prof. Hamid has not been over yet. Prof. Hamid Mukhtar protested on this order declaring it unlawful, vindictive and vicious gesture by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi. Under no law, the Director or head of the academic Department can be removed as far as his/her tenure is not completed. Even at the completion of the tenure of a Director/Chairperson, Vice Chancellor is liable to seek the approval from the syndicate.

Prof. Hamid Mukhtar explained to our reporter that earlier he had submitted a protest to the Chancellor against the incidence of insulting a Professor and Chairperson of Computer Science Department, Prof. Asad Kazmi, the inquiry of which is still pending. He added that he had been receiving repeated threats from Prof. Zaidi through the Dean, Prof. Dr. Ahamd Adnan. At one instance, Prof. Hamid was conveyed that he would he would face serious consequences if he would not withdraw his support from Prof. Kazmi’s complaint. Immediately after this incidence, his immature replacement orders were issued. “It has now become a norm in GCU to scold the faculty member in similar manner and force the workers to submissiveness hence creating a fearful working environment and compromised academic activities” he added. Prof. Hamid was also conveyed that the administration would not hesitate to remove heads of other Departments if they do not stop raising their voice against Prof. Asghar Zaidi or any of his act.

Sources tell us that Vice Chancellor, Prof. Zaidi is already in habit of such practices. Earlier, he had made immature removal of chairpersons of the other Departments without valid reason. Prof. Dr. Shahida has already filed a grievance to the syndicate earlier who had been removed from the chairpersonship. Importantly, the syndicate has already asked Prof. Asghar Zaidi to explain why he had removed the Chairperson(s) whose tenure was overdue to which Prof. Zaidi has not replied. Sources tell us that syndicate members in their last meeting had advised Vice Chancellor, Prof. Asghar Zaidi to avoid this unlawful practice to which Prof. Zaidi had given no heed.