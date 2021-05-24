Pakistani universities join SCO Agricultural Universities Alliance

Three Pakistani universities, including PMAS-Arid Agriculture University and Bahauddin Zakariya University, joined the SCO Agricultural Universities Alliance (SCO-AUA) at the Inaugural Ceremony of SCO-AUA held in China’s northwestern city of Yangling.

According to Gwadar Pro, the alliance, first initiated by the Northwest Agriculture and Forestry University (NWAFU) in China, is designed to unite SCO member countries around the cause of joint talent cultivation and technological cooperation.

They will also promote the research achievements to the industry by strengthening cooperation with the government and the industry.

“SCO member states enjoy broad prospects for cooperation. With similar climate, ecological environment and animal and plant adaptations, we share the common goals of ensuring food security and deepening cooperation in modern agriculture in arid and semi-arid areas.” said Mr Wu Pute, president of the Northwest Agriculture and Forestry University.

Vice-Chancellor Qamar uz Zaman of the PMAS-Arid Agriculture University, and Director Saeed Akhtar of the Institute of Food Science and Nutrition Faculty, Bahauddin Zakariya University, also delivered speeches on the potential cooperation among SCO member countries.

More than 60 representatives from 19 universities and organisations from 8 countries, including Pakistan, China, Russia and India, have participated in the event, jointly initiating the establishment of SCO-AUA.

Agricultural cooperation among SCO member states kicked off after the SCO Demonstration Base for Agricultural Technology Exchange and Training was inaugurated in Yangling Demonstration Area in October 2020.

Meanwhile, according to another Gwadar Pro’s report, Pakistan Pavilion was launched at the Fourth 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Exposition & Cross-Straits Fair for Economy and Trade held in Fujian province, China.

Pakistan was invited to attend the Expo as guest of honor before the upcoming 70th anniversary of the establishment of China-Pakistan diplomatic ties.

About ten Pakistani enterprises participated in the Expo and they showcased their products, including rice, cotton yarn, textile, traditional handicrafts and marble.

Ahmed Farooq, Deputy Chief of the Pakistani Embassy in China, said that the Expo helped promote Pakistani products effectively and strengthen the communication and connection. “We will strengthen economic and trade exchanges and cooperation with China,” he added.

Later, the Pakistan Trade and Investment Promotion Conference was held at the Expo by the Consulate General of Pakistan in Guangzhou.

Addressing the conference, the Consul General Dr. Diyar Khan said, Pakistan will enhance cooperation with Fuzhou city and Fujian Province via this Expo in textile, Food processing, mechanical engineering, energy and petrochemicals.