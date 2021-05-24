Londoners come together for Palestine

These past couple of weeks have shown us that morality and compassion are not dead yet as humanity is still out there to support and assist those facing grave injustices. The plight of Palestinians had become a victim of global politics for several decades with no sign of any hope until this month when things changed to such an extent that solidarity for them reached new heights never witnessed previously.

Social media, for its part, played the most crucial role in bringing people together for the sake of Palestine. From Vancouver to New York City, and from London to Sydney, people came out in droves to show the world that theIsraeli regime’s war crimes and fascism-inspired policies against the Palestinians must come to an end once and for all.

London, being a multicultural and multiethnic global city, did not disappoint when its most recent rally on Saturdaylikely broke previous records for the causewith an estimated 180,000Londoners showing up in solidarity. There were people from all walks of life with activists, journalists and politicians (primarily from the Labour Party)leading from the front. Their demands from the British government were to end the apartheid, war crimes and ensure that Palestinians be given their due rights.

Slogans such as ‘Stop bombing Gaza’, ‘Free Palestine’ and ‘Sanctions on Israel’ were commonly seen around. On an interesting note, there were slogans against the ruling ConservativeParty as well which isn’t unusual given alacklustre approach adopted by the Boris Johnson-led government on several fronts including COVID-19 and Brexit.

Prominent organisations such as Stop the War Coalition, Palestine Solidarity Front and National Education Union remained crucial in mobilising protesters.

What it shows that people are fed up with all the atrocities being committed against the Palestiniansand want a viable solution to end the miseries.

But will global politics allow it? A question on the mind of millions of people around the world.

The renewed international concern is heartening to note with countries such as Pakistan and Turkey leading from the front and ensuring that the case of Palestine is heard across the board. But this has its own limits and solution can only be reached once Western governments realise the gravity of the situation without any strings attached.

If the formerWhite supremacist South African apartheid regime’s policies against its African community can end through diplomacy and boycott then why not on this matter?

It is important to distinguish between the Israeli regime and followers of Judaism. Criticising the former should not be equivalent to antisemitism which is unfortunately the case in several Western media and academic circles owing to a strong lobby led by the likes of AIPAC. *