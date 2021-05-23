Swat set to welcome tourists from today

SWAT: All tourist destinations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Swat, will be opened from Monday, for which all arrangements have been completed.

In the light of the provincial government’s directives, all tourist destinations in Swat, like other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will be open to tourists from Monday, May 24, for which all arrangements have been made.

According to the district administration, tourist destinations in Swat are being opened with SOPs while implementation of SOPs in hotels will also be ensured.

Swat Hotel Association has opened most of the hotels a week ago. Hotel Association President Zahid Khan had announced that he would open hotels after which most of the hotels in the tourist destinations have been opened with SOPs. ۔

More than 800 closed hotel and restaurant owners have also finalized the arrangements after the district administration announced the opening of tourist spots.

Amjad Khan, the owner of a hotel in Kalam, said that they have cleaned their hotel and all arrangements have been made. “They have suffered a lot due to the closure of the hotel. Now the tourist spots will be revived, which makes them very happy” He added.

According to Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan, tourist destinations are being opened in the light of the orders of the provincial government. However, implementation of SOPs will be ensured while hotel owners will also be required to take special care of SOPs.

Tourists, including locals, are overjoyed at the opening of tourist destinations

.Imtiaz Alam, a resident of Karachi in Mingora, said that he had come to swat for a tour of Kalam and Mahudand, but due to the closure of tourist spots, he stayed there. Couldn’t go “Tourist places are reopening from Monday after which I will be able to go with my family for a tour of Kalam and Mahudand” he added.