Shehbaz not to be allowed to leave Pakistan: Dr Shahbaz Gill

FAISALABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Affairs Dr Shahbaz Gill said on Sunday that when the PTI came in power, the country was suffering from economic woes. But with the utmost honesty, hard work, and day and night struggle of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country has now emerged from all crises and is on the path of development. “That is why the closed power looms factory in Faisalabad is setting up new plants besides full capacity operation and the purchase of tractors, cars, motorcycles, and agricultural machinery are on the rise.

He told reporters the present government has put the economy on the right track and thanks to better policies, the growth rate will reach 4% by the end of the financial year, including an increase in the country’s exports. While the attack on Nawaz Sharif in London was a hat-trick, if he is not safe in London, then return home immediately, he will be provided full security here. Also, the Sharif family has killed every one of their benefactors to date and now they are defaming London. In addition, there is good news for employees that we are increasing the salaries of government employees in the budget for the new financial year.

He said that due to better measures taken by the government, agricultural production has increased and this time not only record production of wheat, maize, sugarcane, and many other commodities has been achieved. In fact, farmers have received the full value of their produce. He said that in the past, the country was impoverished and by borrowing billions of rupees, where they indulged in luxuries and rewarded their followers, the most expensive projects were made to make the children of the nation indebted. And they fled the country by plundering themselves under the pretext of illness, but they were not treated there and did not return home for fear of accountability. But not only is our government paying off that debt, but the government has taken steps to control it, including keeping the wheel of the economy running during the Corona epidemic. As a result, our domestic exports have increased by 13% and at the same time, overseas Pakistanis have broken all previous records of sending money to Pakistan.

He said that the talk of the London attack on Nawaz Sharif is a lie while Shahbaz Sharif first came wearing a mask thinking that the country may have gone bankrupt due to Corona after his actions. But when the reality was the opposite, they wanted to run away overnight, but we did not allow them to succeed, so now they have to be treated here and face accountability. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has come to power to serve the people and this journey will continue without being blackmailed by anyone. He said that the country’s foreign exchange reserves have reached $22 billion.