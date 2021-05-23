SC to hear govt’s appeal against LHC decision in Shehbaz’s case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will take up on Tuesday the federal government’s appeal against the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) conditional permission granted to Pakistan Muslim League-N president and leader of opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment.

A two-judge bench, comprising Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, will commence hearing on the Interior Ministry’s appeal against the May 7 order of the hight court. On May 18, the Interior Ministry had instituted an application to seek early hearing of the case in the larger interest of justice.

It had pleaded that the petition was an urgent matter and needed fixation before the apex court on an early date as valuable rights of the petitioner were involved in the case. The petitioner also pleaded that the balance of convenience also lay in its favour.