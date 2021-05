The Churails actress Yasra Rizvi and husband Abdul Hadi have been blessed with a baby boy.

Yasra took to Instagram and announced the arrival of her son with a sweet photo of them.

She mentioned in her caption that he was born on the 22nd May at 9:50 am.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasra Rizvi (@yasrarizvi) Fans and fellow celebrities dropped in the comments to congratulate the couple.