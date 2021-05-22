Chairman PR orders cleanliness, disinfectant spray in trains

Pakistan Railways Chairman/Secretary Board Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani has ordered to improve punctuality of trains and facilities being provided to the passengers. Presiding over a monthly meeting to review the performance of the railways held at the PR headquarters here on Saturday, he appreciated the performance of the workers and officers for a visible improvement in the revenue despite the impact of corona virus pandemic. He directed to ensure cleanliness in the trains besides disinfectant spray in the trains to provide comfortable traveling to the passengers.The chairman expressed satisfaction over the efforts of the officers and workers to reduce the rail accidents. He directed the Chief Operating Superintendent (COPS) to ensure safety and security of the track and trespassing should be blocked which caused the accidents. The chairman constituted several committees of the officers for the timely completion of different projects. The meeting also discussed the matters related to information technology and court.Earlier, the chairman was given briefing about the land, freight, passengers, trains income, railway accidents and several other sections/departments. He was informed that the income during the period of 2020-21 till April had been calculated as Rs 3 billion, 890 million and 106 thousand whereas the income for the same period in 2019-20 was recorded as Rs 1 billion, 441 million and 963 thousand.













