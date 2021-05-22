CPEC is here to stay

There is much to celebrate as the Sino-Pak ‘special friendship’ celebrates 70 years. Of course, ties date back to the times of the Old Silk route when Chinese merchants would pass through Pakistan to sell their wares in the Middle East and then Europe. However, both sides have all eyes now firmly on the future.

CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) has become the showstopper in this bilateral relationship. And with good reason. This cool $62 billon-investment in infrastructure projects aims to boost productivity and connectivity here in this country. The official deadline for final completion is 2030. Tick tock on the clock.

Naturally, Pakistan has much to be grateful for. China has time and again proved an all-weather friend as opposed to that other, fair-weather American buddy. It is always ready to splash the cash when needed and support Pakistan internationally. But as with all friendships, mixing business with pleasure can be a little tricky. Recent reports suggest that Beijing is rather reluctant to clear the $6 billion needed for the single largest CPEC project: the Mainline-I (M-L I) railway project, linking Karachi to Peshawar. The primary concern centering on Islamabad’s debt servicing record; bartering down the original $9 billion. Indeed, Pakistan has already sought debt restructuring of $3 billion against CPEC energy projects in a bid to keep energy tariffs down. This is understandable given that Pakistan is gearing up for yet another IMF review. And China is well aware of this. In fact, there is talk of completing all projects early.

Where Pakistan has to tread carefully is on the Uighur question. CPEC runs right through the autonomous Xinjiang region. This is not to suggest that the matter is brought up publicly but the message must be repeated that a discussion is taking place behind closed doors. Prime Minister Imran Khan has done this before and must do so again. Or else he risks losing recent plaudits for taking the Palestine cause all the way to the UN. Similarly, he must remain mindful of Indian manoeuvres. Washington and New Delhi already claim that CPEC runs through disputed territory. Though the real concern is the economic benefits that this project is yielding. For instead of taking seriously China’s offer of getting on board – Prime Minister Narendra Modi, instead, unilaterally annexed Jammu and Kashmir back in 2019 with an eye on a rival trade route to Central Asia and beyond.

Be all that as it may. CPEC is here to stay. And everyone and their cat had better get used to it. *