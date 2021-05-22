Afridi confirms Shaheen will be his son-in-law

KARACHI: Former cricket team captain Shahid Khan Afridi on Saturday has confirmed that his eldest daughter will tie the knot with Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi in the future. In an interview with a private channel, Shahid was asked about the engagement of his daughter with star pacer Shaheen, to which he replied that if God’s willing, the young bowler will be his son-in-law in the future. The cricket star shared that Shaheen had no relationship with his daughter before this development. “We Afridis have eight tribes, Shaheen and we belong to different tribes,” the former captain noted. He further said that for the last two years, Shaheen’s parents had a strong desire that both families should convert acquaintances into a formal relationship. Shahid said that his daughter wants to become a doctor and at present, it is not decided whether she will pursue further education in Pakistan or England. Shaheen’s father Ayaz Khan had earlier spoken to the media and confirmed that both families have longstanding relations and that Shahid’s family has agreed to the proposal.













