CPPA seeks Rs0.84 per unit cut in electricity prices for April

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on Saturday requested the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to lower electricity prices for the month of April 2021 by Rs0.84 per unit.

According to details, the NEPRA was requested by the CPPA to lower electricity prices in terms of fuel adjustment charges. The CPPA said that the electricity was produced in the month of April at Rs5.76 per unit as compared to an earlier projection of Rs6.60 per unit. The power regulator will decide on the matter on June 02.

On May 07, the NEPRA announced to reduce fuel adjustment charges for the month of May 2021. According to a notification issued by the power regulatory body, Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) sought a reduction in fuel adjustment charges by 61 paisas per unit.

The NEPRA said that it held a public hearing on fuel charges adjustment (FCA) on 28 April 2021 and later approved a reduction in charges by 64 paisas per unit. “The reduction will only be applicable for the month of May 2021,” the notification read.

The power regulatory authority announced that the reduction in charges would also be applicable for K-Electric consumers.

The CPPA on behalf of Discos has demanded a reduction of 61 paisas per unit to pass on the benefit of a better energy mix with consumers. The CPPA said it had charged consumers a reference fuel tariff of Rs6.23 per unit in March while the actual fuel cost turned out to be Rs5.61 per unit and hence 61 paisas per unit should be adjusted in consumers’ bills for next month.

Total energy generation from all sources in March was recorded at 8,965 Gwh at a total cost of Rs49.7 billion at an average rate of Rs5.55 per unit. Of this, about 8,614 Gwh were delivered to the Discos at Rs48.37bn, at an average rate of Rs5.61 per unit.