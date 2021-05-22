Punjab notifies markets’ closure at 8:00pm

The Punjab government has imposed a complete ban on all commercial activities after 8:00pm as markets will not be allowed to stay open after the notified time. The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department of Punjab has notified a set of restrictions to stem the spread of coronavirus. According to a press statement, essential services, including pharmacies, medical facilities, petrol pumps, bakeries, and milk/dairy shops, have been excepted from the ban. Saturdays and Sundays (Fridays and Saturdays in four notified districts) will be observed as “closed days” when markets will remain shut. There shall be a complete ban on indoor weddings across the province and all marriage halls, community centres, marquees and event halls shall remain closed. However, outdoor weddings have been allowed with a maximum limit of 150 guests and strict enforcement of COVID-19 SOPs. Indoor dining at restaurants in Punjab will not be allowed but outdoor dining including food courts in malls, can operate until 11:59pm from May 24, the notification said.













