Foreign investment surges 98pc to $3.736bn in 10 months

The inflow of total foreign investment into Pakistan has surged by over 98 percent during the first 10 months (July–April) 2020-21 of the current fiscal year owing to massive investments in public debt securities. According to data released by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the total foreign investment into the country increased to $3.736 billion during the first 10 months of the current fiscal year as compared to $1.884 billion in the corresponding months of the last fiscal year. The foreign public investment in debt securities has increased to $2.463 billion during the period under review as compared with the outflow of $234 million in the same period of the last fiscal year. The foreign private investment fell by around 40 percent to $1.273 billion during the first ten months of the current fiscal year as compared with $2.118 billion in the corresponding months of the last fiscal year. The major component of foreign private investment i.e. foreign direct investment (FDI) registered a decline of 32.5 percent to $1.553 billion during July–April 2020-21 as compared with $2.301 billion in the same period of the last fiscal year.













