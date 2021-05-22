FPCCI flays disparities in export refinance scheme for solar plants

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) has criticised disparities in export refinancing scheme of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for solar plants.

FPCCI President Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, in a statement on Saturday, noted with concern that commercial banks continue to disburse 90 percent of the funds – coming under export refinance schemes – to only a few chosen business groups. The whole exercise is biased and unfair, and the same practice continued when it came to export refinance for solar plants and equipment, said Maggo. He said if this unfair practice continues, it will be very difficult for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to remain in business and survive in these times of depressive pandemic-induced economic slowdown. He noted that economic logic warrants more support to SMEs and new businesses rather than well-established business groups. This is even more critical with clean energy sources like solar, as Pakistan desperately needs more businesses to chip in.

The FPCCI president maintained that the federal government and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) should accommodate and encourage SMEs in export refinance schemes. Additionally, the SBP should instruct commercial banks to provide funds to diversified sectors under the schemes; instead of a few selected sectors.

The FPCCI chief demanded that a fair, transparent and equitable mechanism must be devised in consultation with the business, industry and trade communities of Pakistan to resolve the issue.