‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ first episode crosses 51 million views on YouTube

Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi’s latest masterpiece ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ first episode has surpassed 51 million views on YouTube, setting a new record in the entertainment industry. The series has become the talk of the town and garnered a large fan-following within a short period.

The well-versed drama serial brought to our screens by 7th Sky Entertainment has become a benchmark for the drama industry. It also trended as number 1, 2, and 3 on YouTube, something which is yet to be achieved by any other channel.

Starring Feroze Khan as Farhad and Iqra Aziz as Mahi, the drama revolves around the story of unrequited love. Fans are full of nothing but praise for the duo and wait desperately every week for a new episode. If you haven’t watched this drama yet, what are you waiting for? Tune in every Friday at 8pm on Geo Entertainment!