Mehwish horrified at humanitarian disaster unfolding in Gaza

Actress Mehwish Hayat has said that like the rest of the world, she also looks on in abject horror at the humanitarian disaster that is unfolding in Gaza.

In a message on Twitter following the declaration of ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, Mehwish Hayat said her heart goes out to every person affected, to every child who lives in fear and to every mother desperately hoping that this horror will end.

She further hoped that sense will return and that hostilities cease. Mehwish asked her fans to pray for those affected, to pray for peace to return to Palestine and to pray for those whose lives have been lost.