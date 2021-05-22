Child missing for two weeks, found motionless in well

Swat: Police recovered the body of a missing child after two weeks from a well. According to officials of Matta Police Station, Rizwan, four, had been missing for the past two weeks. His parents got registered a report with the Matta police and in this connection, a search process was kicked off, an official said. He added police raided many places but to no avail until Saturday when the police team following a tip-off recovered Rizwan’s body from a well at Amlok Banr, area of Matta tehsil.

Revealing further information about recovering the minor child’s body, the official said, they got the tip from a man who had early Saturday morning saw a bicycle and other belongings of the missing child in the well of his farm field. Soon afterwards, the police team along with Rescue 1122 officials rushed to the reported area and recovered the body along with his tricycle from the well.

Saeed Rahim, investigation officer, said, they were investigating the matter and so far, the police had not found any hint that shows the boy had been killed by someone. There is a high possibility that the child might have fallen into the well, as he used to take the route of the well to reach his aunt’s home, Rahim said, adding that though there was no apparent sign of a crime still they were not completely ruling out the criminal’s hand till the arrival of the autopsy report.