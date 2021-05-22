CM orders report on children’s death in Multan by taking ‘medicine’

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken strict notice of the children’s death by taking substandard medicine in Multan and sought a report from the commissioner and the health secretary.

The chief minister also directed to hold a comprehensive inquiry about the incident besides taking stern legal action against the responsible, said a handout issued here on Saturday. He expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of children. The quack involved in the incident has been arrested and his clinic was sealed.

STATE LAND

In another statement, the chief minister termed the land mafia a menace and made it clear that indiscriminate operation against such element would continue. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s dream of transparent Pakistan was being materialized, he said, adding that people involved in occupying government lands did not deserve any leniency.

A crackdown against the land mafia is in full swing, 440 kanals of the state land of the Cooperative Department worth billions of rupees at Jalalpura near Defence of Lahore was retrieved. The Cooperative Department has taken control of relinquished lands, according to an official notification, issued on Saturday.