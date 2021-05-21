Schools in 11 Punjab districts to reopen from May 24

In line with the directions of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the Punjab government has decided to reopen public and private schools in certain districts from May 24, a private TV channel reported.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab School Education Department, all the public and private schools in 11 selected districts will resume in-person classes from Monday. However, the educational institutions have been told to call students on alternate days with 50 per cent attendance. The schools in the selected districts will open four days a week. “All the relevant authorities will ensure observance and compliance of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit. The schools shall open for 04 days a week staggering 02 days’ attendance of each child,” the notification read.

Schools will be opened in the following districts from Monday: Bahawalnagar, Jhang, Nankana Sahib, Sahiwal, Chakwal, Jhelum, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Chiniot, Kasur, Pakpattan, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahuddin, Rajanpur, and Vehari.