CNN anchor accuses Qureshi of using anti-Semitic slur

A CNN news anchor has accused Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi of using an anti-Semitic slur during a live interview after the diplomat claimed that Israelis “control the media.” The interview began with Qureshi talking about a possible ceasefire between the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel. “Israel is losing out. They’re losing the media war despite their connections,” the minister said.

Journalist Brianna Golodryga quickly asked, “What are their connections?”

Qureshi chuckled and replied, “Deep pockets.”

“What does that mean?” Golodryga asked. “Well, they’re very influential people. I mean, they control the media,” the minister said.

The journalist responded by saying that she “would call that an anti-Semitic remark.”

Qureshi doubled down, claiming that Israel has “a lot of influence and they get a lot of coverage.” He added that citizen journalism has “woken up people,” and mentioned protests in support of Palestine in countries all over the globe.

Qureshi condemned the loss of innocent lives on both sides of the conflict, as Israel has been bombing targets in Gaza in response to a barrage of rockets launched by Hamas and other militants from Gaza towards Israeli cities. “I will not justify any rocket attacks. And I cannot justify and I cannot condone the aerial bombardment that is taking place,” Qureshi said.

When asked about the display of anti-Semitism at pro-Palestinian rallies and the role of Hamas in starting the violence, the FM argued that “an extremist element takes advantage of the situation” when there are no talks and the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands continues.