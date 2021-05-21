Govt trying to provide maximum facilities to farmers: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) manifesto was linked with the development of agriculture. Addressing a press conference along with Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi here, she said it was a mission of the incumbent government to make farmers self-sufficient and provide them facilities.

She said the government was trying to prepare a new policy with the help of the latest technology, adding that no one would be allowed to usurp the rights of farmers.

To a question, she said, “PTI is a democratic party.” She said the PTI was just like a family and it would keep solving problems at internal level and added that Jahangir Tareen had reposed full trust on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.