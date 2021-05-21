CM distributes Rs 66m to bar associations

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday distributed grant-in-aid cheques, valuing Rs 66 million, to High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur and Multan, district and tehsil bar associations at a ceremony held at his office. Addressing the ceremony, the CM said a role of the legal community was important in the provision of justice and lawyers were duty-bound to play their role in the provision of justice to the common man. He added he was the custodian of lawyers’ rights and lawyers’ convention would be called after improving the corona situation. The chief minister said that special funds would be allocated for bar associations in the new budget and more steps would also be taken for the welfare of the legal community, he assured. Meanwhile, the government would construct a state-of-the-art tower for lawyers in Lahore and they would be giving health cards as well, said the CM.

Earlier, the CM gave away cheques to representatives of high court bar association Bahawalpur, Tehsil Bar Associations of Ahmadpur East, Hasilpur, Kherpur Tamewali, Yazman, District Bar Association (DBA) Bahawalnagar, Tehsil Bar Associations (TBAs) of Chishtian, Fort Abbas, Haroonabad, Minchanbad, DBA Rahim Yar Khan, TBAs of Khanpur, Liaqatpur, Sadiqabad high court bar association Multan, DBA Khanewal, TBAs of Jahanian, Kabirwala, Mian Channu, DBA Lodhran, TBAs of Dunyapur, Kehror Pakka, DBA Vehari, TBAs of Burewala, Mailsi, DBA DG Khan, TBA Taunsa, DBA Rajanpur, TBAs of Jampur, Rojhan, DBA Layyah, TBAs of Choubara, Kahrorlal Esan, DBA Muzaffargarh, TBAs of Alipur, Jatoi and Kot Addu. The recipients thanked the CM for providing financial assistance to the lawyers’ bodies.

The ceremony was also attended by provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Dr Akhtar Malik, Advocate General Punjab and Secretary Law. Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to a blast in the Chaman area of Balochistan and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs. He has also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.